People Moves: Kenneth Baronoff, Ron Reed, BJ Schaknowski

Kenneth Baronoff has been promoted to president at financial advisory firm PJ Solomon. Baronoff joined the firm in 1999 and has served as chief operating officer since 2010. PJ Solomon has initiated a search for a new COO.

Theodore Cominos was hired by law firm Eversheds Sutherland as a partner where he is focusing on M&A. He was most recently with Faegre Drinker.

Ron Kuerbitz has joined private equity firm Revelstoke Capital Partners as an operating partner. He will be working with Revelstoke’s healthcare services companies.

Ron Reed has joined investment firm Cascade Partners as a managing director where his focusing on the technology and business services sectors. Reed was previously the CEO utility payments company NWP.

BJ Schaknowski has been named CEO at Clearlake-backed Symplr. He was previously an executive at Vertafore.

Emily Stephens has joined law firm Vinson & Elkins as a partner where she is focusing on investment funds. She was previously with Oaktree Capital Management.

