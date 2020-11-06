People Moves: Adam Huitt, Jeffrey Groves, Oliver Thym

Ken Beyer has been named CEO at Gryphon Investors-backed Transportation Insight Hold Co. He was previously with Ingram Micro Inc.

Michael Doppelt has joined Constitution Capital Partners as a managing director, investor relations. He was previously with Lightyear Capital and Irving Place Capital.

Jeffrey Groves was hired by Raymond James as a managing director. He will be focusing advising private equity firms and their portfolio companies on the strategy and execution of debt market transactions as well as restructuring opportunities. Groves was previously with UBS.

Adam Huitt has joined Baird's healthcare group as a managing director, where he is concentrating on pharmaceutical services. He was most recently with BlackArch Partners.

Kevin Kemmerer has been hired as CEO at Clearlake-backed Dude Solutions. He was most recently with iPipeline.

Timothy Leahy has been promoted to partner at healthcare-focused investment firm Concord Health Partners.

Anabelle Skalleberg was hired as a principal and Olga Levin was hired as director of finance at the Watermill Group.

Oliver Thym has joined Thoma Bravo to lead the PE firm's credit platform, which is focused on investing in the debt of software and technology companies. Thym was previously with Goldman Sachs.

