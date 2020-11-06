Clearlake-Backed Sunbelt Supply Makes Add-on

Clearlake Capital Group-backed Sunbelt Supply has acquired Oliver Equipment Co. to expand in industrial services.

The target offers maintenance, repair and operations services for the chemical, power generation, refining and infrastructure markets. Sunbelt provides flow control product services.

"This acquisition of OEC represents another step towards building a leading specialty industrial distribution platform, differentiated by its scale, product solutions and technical expertise," say Clearlake managing partner José E. Feliciano and partner James Pade. "We are excited about the organic and inorganic growth opportunities we continue to see for this platform."

Other deals that Clearlake has made recently include the $3 billion acquisition of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGI). The target offers cloud-based software to help small and medium-sized businesses enhance their online presence and e-mail marketing. Also, Clearlake-backed Dude Solutions is buying software company Confirm. The latter helps businesses with infrastructure services, operational efficiencies and leverage Internet of Things.