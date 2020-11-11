© 2020 Middle Market Information LLC. All rights reserved.

Newlight Invests in Sail to Increase High Speed Internet to Customers

Demitri Diakantonis
November 11, 2020, 9:12 a.m. EST
Newlight Partners has invested in Sail Internet, a provider of high-speed Internet and wireless infrastructure.

Sail offers single family homes, multifamily buildings and businesses across the San Francisco bay area with high-speed, contract-free, fiber-sourced Internet services.

“The resources required to meet the evolving needs of our customers, more of whom are working from home than ever before, are expanding rapidly,” says George Ginis, Sail’s head of technology.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal advisor to Newlight. Latham & Watkins served as legal advisor to Sail.

