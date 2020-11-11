Digital Shift and Work from Home Drive PE Tech Deals

TPG and TA Associates are buying worfklow management technology company Plainview from Thoma Bravo for $1.6 billion. Thoma Bravo is keeping a minority stake in the target.

Plainview offers product and work management software that helps employees be more productive and improve customer experiences. “The nature of work has been changing over the last several years as technology has enabled employees to be productive in ways that weren’t previously possible,” says Nehal Raj, partner at TPG Capital. “This shift has only accelerated during the pandemic, and what is emerging is a new and enduring model of work that’s increasingly flexible, fragmented, and distributed. As more of our work lives transition to digital, organizations will require tools that provide executives visibility and connectivity across the entire enterprise."

Barclays and Jefferies LLC are advising TPG and TA. UBS Investment Bank and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. are provided financing. Ropes & Gray is serving as legal counsel to TPG, and Goodwin Procter is serving as legal counsel to TA. JP Morgan and DBO Partners are advising Planview and Thoma Bravo, and Kirkland & Ellis is providing legal counsel.