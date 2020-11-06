Carlyle Bets on Growing Demand for Pet Care Products

The Carlyle Group (Nasdaq: CG) bought a majority stake in Manna Pro Products from Morgan Stanley Capital Partners. Manna Pro is a manufacturer of pet food and treats along with pet health products.

Demand for pet supplies is soaring during the pandemic. Consumers continue to spend more money on their pets, even while cutting back in other areas, and are treating pets as family members.

“Strong execution and enduring category tailwinds are driving exceptional growth for Manna Pro, and we believe there is meaningful runway for continued expansion, both domestically and internationally,” says Jay Sammons, Carlyle’s head of global consumer, media and retail.

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP advised MSCP. Kirkland & Ellis advised Carlyle. William Blair and Lincoln International advised Manna Pro.