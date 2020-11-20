Warburg Pincus Backs Quantum to Help Members and Employers Save on HealthCare Costs

Warburg Pincus has bought a majority stake in Quantum Health, a consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company, from Great Hill Partners. The latter is keeping a miniority stake.

The deal will help Quantum expand its technology services, as its customer base grows. Quantum helps members and employers reduce costs.

Great Hill partner Rafael Cofiño says adding Warburg will "help solidify Quantum Health's position as a category-defining business that changes the way consumers experience the healthcare decision-making process."

William Blair and Goodwin Procter advised Quantum. Kirkland & Ellis advised Warburg Pincus.

