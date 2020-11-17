Sverica Capital Invests in Defy, as Cybersecurity Threats Grow

Sverica Capital Management LP has invested in cybersecyrity company Defy Security. The target works cybersecurity technology vendors to build custom security programs for companies in the financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and retail sectors.

“We believe Defy is well-positioned to capitalize on the continued positive tailwinds in cybersecurity," says Sverica vice president Michael Dougherty. "The landscape of technologies and threats is evolving daily and increasing in complexity. DeFY can help enterprises navigate this environment to build robust security programs, as well as expand the reach and effectiveness of its technology partners.”