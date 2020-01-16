Special reports overview: M&A Mid-Market Awards, Rising Stars, Most Influential Women

To celebrate deals, dealmakers and dealmaking firms, Mergers & Acquisitions produces three special reports every year: the M&A Mid-Market Awards; the Rising Stars of Private Equity; and the Most Influential Women in Mid-Market M&A. Below is the timeline and some notes on the nomination process for each project. Note: There are no fees associated with any of our special reports.

THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN MID-MARKET M&A

Mergers & Acquisitions has named the 2020 Most Influential Women in Mid-Market M&A. This marks the fifth year we have produced the list, which recognizes female leaders with significant influence inside their companies and in the wider dealmaking world. It’s been gratifying to watch the project evolve over the years – and become more influential itself. This year, we received more nominations than ever before. As a result, we expanded the number honored to 42 in 2020, up from 36 in 2019. Many dealmakers are new to our list, including Rockwood Equity Partners' Kate Faust, William Blair's Shay Brokemond and Avante Capital Partners' Ivelisse Simon. Read our full coverage of all the champions of change on our list, including Q&As with each individual. We open up the nomination process in September.

M&A MID-MARKET AWARDS

We open up the nominations in January, and the deadline is in early February. As with all our special reports, nominations are helpful but not required. There are no fees, and there is no limit on the number of nominations, for any award category or categories, submitted by a firm or individual. The awards honor leading dealmakers and deals that set the standard for transactions in the middle market in the previous year. We look for companies and individuals who overcame the challenges the year brought, embodied the trends of the period and took their businesses to the next level. We bestow awards in eight categories: Deal of the

Year, Dealmaker of the Year, Private Equity Firm of the Year, Investment Bank of the Year, Private Equity Seller of the Year, Strategic Buyer of the Year, Law Firm of the Year, and Lender of the Year. We announce the winners on TheMiddleMarket.com in late March and in the April issue of the magazine. The 2018 winners marked the 12th edition of the awards and included among the winners: Nike, Fortive, TA Associates, the Riverside Co., Luminate Capital Partners founder Hollie Haynes and more. For full coverage, see Meet the winners of the M&A Mid-Market Awards: Nike, Fortive, TA, Harris Williams.