Shore Capital Seeks Partnerships with OB/GYN Practices

Shore Capital Partners has partnered with the Women’s Health Group, a obstetrics and gynecology services provider with nine locations.

"The partnership with Shore Capital will help us to further our medical mission across a broader geographic footprint in the Mountain West," says Dr. Stephen Volin, chief medical officer of Women’s Health Group. "We are delighted to partner with Shore as they share our vision to deliver clinical excellence alongside a comprehensive patient experience."

Shore and WHG will invest in processes and infrastructure to support the operations, finance, accounting, compliance, marketing and human resources to help improve patient experiences. The two companies will pursue more partnerships.

