Rising Stars of Private Equity 2020: Call for Nominations



Sophia Popova (pictured) of Summit Partners, Pavan Tripathi of Bregal Sagemount and Christine Wang of Francisco Partners were among the 10 individuals Mergers & Acquisitions named the 2019 Rising Stars of Private Equity. Who should be on our list for 2020?

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT A NOMINATION

What we look for

For the Rising Stars of Private Equity, we seek individuals who are full-time private equity investors and whose best days are yet to come. These are the folks you predict will one day play a key leadership role at your PE firm – or will head up their own. New for 2020: This year, we will be taking a close look at how Rising Stars candidates are performing in the face of the Coronavirus Pandemic, how they are excelling in dealmaking while Working from Home and how they are Helping Portfolio Companies Pivot to the Future New Normal.

Decisions are made at the sole discretion of the editorial team of Mergers & Acquisitions, led by Editor-in-Chief Mary Kathleen Flynn. Note: Nominations must come from people who represent the company at which the Rising Star candidate is employed. If you have suggestions for people at a firm other than your own, or any questions, please send email to marykathleen.flynn@arizent.com.

There is no age cutoff. As a general rule of thumb, we are looking for candidates beyond entry-level investing but before making partner. We publish the list online in late July and in the July/August issue of the magazine. In 2019, we named 10 Rising Stars of Private Equity. The 2020 list will be the third edition of the list.

The deadline for nominations is end of day Friday, May 22, 2020. There is no fee. Nominations will be accepted only through our online form. (We are not accepting submissions over email.) All information submitted should be proofread and suitable for print. If approval from public relations or compliance teams are needed, please secure that approval prior to submitting. We do not accept confidential information in the nomination forms.

For more on our other annual special reports, see Special reports: Advancing the middle market through Most Influential Women, M&A Mid-Market Awards and Rising Stars.

