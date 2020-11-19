Retail Ecommerce Ventures Sets Deal Strategy on Distressed Assets

Retail Ecommerce Ventures has purchased certain assets from RadioShack and will relaunch the brand online. REV invests in distressed retail companies and gives them an e-commerce first strategy. The firm did the same for Dressbarn and Pier 1 Imports.

"Our approach builds off the existing strength of extraordinary brands such as RadioShack and supports our mission of transforming these beloved entities into Internet-first companies," says REV executive chairman Tai Lopez.

“REV was quick to recognize the retail sector’s shift to ecommerce, which has accelerated as a result of the pandemic, and to capitalize on the opportunity to breathe new life into well known and loved brands," says former RadioShack owner Ron Garriques.