© 2020 Middle Market Information LLC. All rights reserved.

Retail Ecommerce Ventures Sets Deal Strategy on Distressed Assets

By 
Demitri Diakantonis
November 19, 2020, 10:50 a.m. EST
Share
Register now

Retail Ecommerce Ventures has purchased certain assets from RadioShack and will relaunch the brand online. REV invests in distressed retail companies and gives them an e-commerce first strategy. The firm did the same for Dressbarn and Pier 1 Imports.

"Our approach builds off the existing strength of extraordinary brands such as RadioShack and supports our mission of transforming these beloved entities into Internet-first companies," says REV executive chairman Tai Lopez.

“REV was quick to recognize the retail sector’s shift to ecommerce, which has accelerated as a result of the pandemic, and to capitalize on the opportunity to breathe new life into well known and loved brands," says former RadioShack owner Ron Garriques.

Demitri Diakantonis
Managing Editor, Mergers & Acquisitions
Share
Reprint
For reprint and licensing requests for this article, click here.

Tags

Retail industryConsumer goods industryDistressedE-CommercePandemic
MORE FROM MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS