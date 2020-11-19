© 2020 Middle Market Information LLC. All rights reserved.

Pike Street Capital Closes First Fund with a Focus on Lower Middle Market Industrial Technology Businesses

By 
Demitri Diakantonis
November 19, 2020, 11:20 a.m. EST
Pike Street Capital has raised its first fund at $237 million. The fund will focus on control investments in lower middle-market industrial technology businesses that have up to $100 million in revenue.

Pike Street has completed investments in three companies: US BioTek Laboratories, HeadRush Technologies and QuickBox Fulfillment.

While overall M&A activity, the lower middle-market is fragmented and is ripe for M&A activity. For more, read our conversation with Align Business Advisory Services founder Dena Jalbert.

Demitri Diakantonis
Managing Editor, Mergers & Acquisitions
