People Moves: Chris Dorn, Andrews Harris, Bhoomica Reddy

William Archer was hired private credit firm Brightwood Capital Advisors as chief credit officer. He most recently served as a consultant to the Canadian Public Pension Investment Board.

Paul Cozza has joined Corsair Infrastructure Partners as an operating partner. He was most recently with the North Carolina Ports Authority.

Cherrill Farnsworth has been hired by healthcare-focused private equity firm WindRose Health Investors as an operating partner. She was previously the CEO of HealthHelp.

Chris Dorn has joined BTIG’s healthcare investment banking division as a managing director where he is concentrating on healthcare information technology and digital health. Dorn was previously with Canaccord Genuity.

Drew Flanigan has been promoted to partner at the Riverside Co.He joined the PE firm in 2010 and focuses on the software and business services sectors.

Andrew Harris has been hired by TA Associates as director of investor relations. He was most recently with Advent International.

Paul Hoffman was hired by law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner as a partner where he is focusing on lending. He was previously with Vedder Price.

Mathieu L’Allierhas joined Stifel as vice chairman, managing director and head of investment banking for eastern Canada. He was most recently with Mission Capital Group.

James Murray was hired by investment bank Oppenheimer & Co. as a managing director where he is concentrating on the consumer sector. Murray was previously with KPMG.

Bhoomica Reddy has joined Centerview Partners as a managing director. She was previously a senior vice president in Jefferies’ restructuring group.

