PE fundraising scorecard: Atreides, O2, Summit, Torchlight

August 21, 2020, 8:55 a.m. EDT
Private Equity Regulation D Filings (New Notices) August 14 to 20, 2020
Name of Issuer Date of First Sale Total Offering Amount
PE Premier Oaktree Opportunities XI Offshore Feeder L.P. 8/5/2020 Indefinite
Innovation X Holdings Series 2020-2 QP, LLC 8/5/2020 $125,000,000
Late Stage Investment Fund XVI LLC 7/30/2020 Indefinite
Late Stage Investment Fund XV LLC 7/24/2020 Indefinite
Late Stage Investment Fund XIX LLC 8/10/2020 Indefinite
Late Stage Investment Fund XVIII LLC 8/11/2020 Indefinite
Late Stage Investment Fund XVII LLC 7/31/2020 Indefinite
International Infrastructure Finance Co III, L.P. 8/17/2020 Indefinite
EquityZen Growth Technology Fund LLC - Series 552 8/18/2020 $161,046
EquityZen Growth Technology Fund LLC - Series 554 8/19/2020 $44,062
EquityZen Growth Technology Fund LLC - Series 576 8/18/2020 $570,119
EquityZen Growth Technology Fund LLC - Series 605 8/12/2020 $200,459
Triton Smaller Mid-Cap Fund II SCSp First Sale Yet to Occur Indefinite
EquityZen Growth Technology Fund LLC - Series 611 8/18/2020 $1,060,953
TBC Dragon Investments III, LLC 7/31/2020 Indefinite
TBC Dragon Investments IV, LLC 8/3/2020 Indefinite
TBC Bracket Dragon Investments I, LLC 7/31/2020 Indefinite
Milestone Real Estate Investors V, LP 8/7/2020 Indefinite
PPB Access Fund - Fortress Lending Fund II (A) LP First Sale Yet to Occur Indefinite
MREI V Investors, LP 8/7/2020 Indefinite
MREI V REIT Feeder A, LP 8/7/2020 Indefinite
MREI V REIT Blocker A, LP First Sale Yet to Occur Indefinite
MREI V REIT Feeder C, LP 8/7/2020 Indefinite
MREI V REIT Feeder D, LP 8/7/2020 Indefinite
MREI V Blocker Feeder C, LP 8/7/2020 Indefinite
MREI V REIT Feeder B, LP 8/7/2020 Indefinite
Triton Smaller Mid-Cap Fund II US SCSp First Sale Yet to Occur Indefinite
MVP LS FUND CCIII LLC 8/11/2020 $2,000,000
MVP LS FUND CXCV LLC 8/11/2020 $2,000,000
MVP LS FUND CCV LLC 8/11/2020 $2,000,000
MVP LS FUND CC LLC 8/18/2020 $2,000,000
PE Premier Oaktree Opportunities XI Onshore Feeder L.P. 8/5/2020 Indefinite
D1 Capital Series LLC - Series RH 8/13/2020 Indefinite
Torchlight Debt Fund Vll, LP 6/1/2020 Indefinite
Unicorn Enterprise Select Fund, L.P. 8/14/2020 Indefinite
Late Stage Investment Fund IX LLC 5/28/2020 Indefinite
Late Stage Investment Fund X LLC 6/25/2020 Indefinite
Late Stage Investment Fund XI LLC 7/14/2020 Indefinite
Late Stage Investment Fund XII LLC 7/14/2020 Indefinite
Late Stage Investment Fund XIII LLC 7/20/2020 Indefinite
Late Stage Investment Fund XIV LLC 7/24/2020 Indefinite
LSIF CTADMIN LLC 7/1/2020 Indefinite
CHARLES THAYNE CAPITAL SPV I LP 8/14/2020 $31,750,000
M11 Absolute Return Fund LP First Sale Yet to Occur Indefinite
Evoke GP Seeding Fund I, LP 8/7/2020 Indefinite
Atreides Special Circumstances Fund, LLC - Series F DIs 8/3/2020 Indefinite
Atreides Special Circumstances Offshore Fund SPC - Series F DIs SP 8/3/2020 Indefinite
Oakley Capital Origin B SCSp First Sale Yet to Occur Indefinite
Summit Partners Co-Invest (Lions-B), L.P. First Sale Yet to Occur Indefinite
Summit Partners Co-Invest (Lions), L.P. First Sale Yet to Occur Indefinite
Longshore Capital Fund I, L.P. 8/5/2020 Indefinite
NB Direct Access Offshore Fund LP 3/30/2020 Indefinite
CAIS BC Fund XIII LP 8/7/2020 Indefinite
EPQ LLC, IVP XVII PS 8/13/2020 Indefinite
OHA Structured Products Fund II, L.P. First Sale Yet to Occur Indefinite
OHA Structured Products Fund II (Offshore), L.P. First Sale Yet to Occur Indefinite
Bluefin, LLC 7/31/2020 $100,000
Inceptiv Platform I, LP 8/7/2020 Indefinite
BlackRock Diversified Private Opportunities Fund II, L.P. 7/31/2020 $95,757,677
MREP DH, LLC 7/31/2020 Indefinite
iCapital-Apollo Accord IV Access Fund, L.P. First Sale Yet to Occur Indefinite
NQ PE PROJECT CONSTELLATION, L.P. 7/31/2020 $4,751,229
Magnetar Discovery Fund LLC 8/1/2020 Indefinite
O2 INVESTMENT PARTNERS FUND III-A, L.P. First Sale Yet to Occur $225,000,000
MED Platform I S.L.P. 7/31/2020 Indefinite
PolyMED 7/31/2020 Indefinite
NB Secondary Opportunities Fund V LP First Sale Yet to Occur Indefinite
NB Secondary Opportunities Offshore Fund V LP First Sale Yet to Occur Indefinite
Source: SEC Filings
