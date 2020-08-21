PE fundraising scorecard: Atreides, O2, Summit, Torchlight
August 21, 2020, 8:55 a.m. EDT
|Private Equity Regulation D Filings (New Notices) August 14 to 20, 2020
|Name of Issuer
|Date of First Sale
|Total Offering Amount
|PE Premier Oaktree Opportunities XI Offshore Feeder L.P.
|8/5/2020
|Indefinite
|Innovation X Holdings Series 2020-2 QP, LLC
|8/5/2020
|$125,000,000
|Late Stage Investment Fund XVI LLC
|7/30/2020
|Indefinite
|Late Stage Investment Fund XV LLC
|7/24/2020
|Indefinite
|Late Stage Investment Fund XIX LLC
|8/10/2020
|Indefinite
|Late Stage Investment Fund XVIII LLC
|8/11/2020
|Indefinite
|Late Stage Investment Fund XVII LLC
|7/31/2020
|Indefinite
|International Infrastructure Finance Co III, L.P.
|8/17/2020
|Indefinite
|EquityZen Growth Technology Fund LLC - Series 552
|8/18/2020
|$161,046
|EquityZen Growth Technology Fund LLC - Series 554
|8/19/2020
|$44,062
|EquityZen Growth Technology Fund LLC - Series 576
|8/18/2020
|$570,119
|EquityZen Growth Technology Fund LLC - Series 605
|8/12/2020
|$200,459
|Triton Smaller Mid-Cap Fund II SCSp
|First Sale Yet to Occur
|Indefinite
|EquityZen Growth Technology Fund LLC - Series 611
|8/18/2020
|$1,060,953
|TBC Dragon Investments III, LLC
|7/31/2020
|Indefinite
|TBC Dragon Investments IV, LLC
|8/3/2020
|Indefinite
|TBC Bracket Dragon Investments I, LLC
|7/31/2020
|Indefinite
|Milestone Real Estate Investors V, LP
|8/7/2020
|Indefinite
|PPB Access Fund - Fortress Lending Fund II (A) LP
|First Sale Yet to Occur
|Indefinite
|MREI V Investors, LP
|8/7/2020
|Indefinite
|MREI V REIT Feeder A, LP
|8/7/2020
|Indefinite
|MREI V REIT Blocker A, LP
|First Sale Yet to Occur
|Indefinite
|MREI V REIT Feeder C, LP
|8/7/2020
|Indefinite
|MREI V REIT Feeder D, LP
|8/7/2020
|Indefinite
|MREI V Blocker Feeder C, LP
|8/7/2020
|Indefinite
|MREI V REIT Feeder B, LP
|8/7/2020
|Indefinite
|Triton Smaller Mid-Cap Fund II US SCSp
|First Sale Yet to Occur
|Indefinite
|MVP LS FUND CCIII LLC
|8/11/2020
|$2,000,000
|MVP LS FUND CXCV LLC
|8/11/2020
|$2,000,000
|MVP LS FUND CCV LLC
|8/11/2020
|$2,000,000
|MVP LS FUND CC LLC
|8/18/2020
|$2,000,000
|PE Premier Oaktree Opportunities XI Onshore Feeder L.P.
|8/5/2020
|Indefinite
|D1 Capital Series LLC - Series RH
|8/13/2020
|Indefinite
|Torchlight Debt Fund Vll, LP
|6/1/2020
|Indefinite
|Unicorn Enterprise Select Fund, L.P.
|8/14/2020
|Indefinite
|Late Stage Investment Fund IX LLC
|5/28/2020
|Indefinite
|Late Stage Investment Fund X LLC
|6/25/2020
|Indefinite
|Late Stage Investment Fund XI LLC
|7/14/2020
|Indefinite
|Late Stage Investment Fund XII LLC
|7/14/2020
|Indefinite
|Late Stage Investment Fund XIII LLC
|7/20/2020
|Indefinite
|Late Stage Investment Fund XIV LLC
|7/24/2020
|Indefinite
|LSIF CTADMIN LLC
|7/1/2020
|Indefinite
|CHARLES THAYNE CAPITAL SPV I LP
|8/14/2020
|$31,750,000
|M11 Absolute Return Fund LP
|First Sale Yet to Occur
|Indefinite
|Evoke GP Seeding Fund I, LP
|8/7/2020
|Indefinite
|Atreides Special Circumstances Fund, LLC - Series F DIs
|8/3/2020
|Indefinite
|Atreides Special Circumstances Offshore Fund SPC - Series F DIs SP
|8/3/2020
|Indefinite
|Oakley Capital Origin B SCSp
|First Sale Yet to Occur
|Indefinite
|Summit Partners Co-Invest (Lions-B), L.P.
|First Sale Yet to Occur
|Indefinite
|Summit Partners Co-Invest (Lions), L.P.
|First Sale Yet to Occur
|Indefinite
|Longshore Capital Fund I, L.P.
|8/5/2020
|Indefinite
|NB Direct Access Offshore Fund LP
|3/30/2020
|Indefinite
|CAIS BC Fund XIII LP
|8/7/2020
|Indefinite
|EPQ LLC, IVP XVII PS
|8/13/2020
|Indefinite
|OHA Structured Products Fund II, L.P.
|First Sale Yet to Occur
|Indefinite
|OHA Structured Products Fund II (Offshore), L.P.
|First Sale Yet to Occur
|Indefinite
|Bluefin, LLC
|7/31/2020
|$100,000
|Inceptiv Platform I, LP
|8/7/2020
|Indefinite
|BlackRock Diversified Private Opportunities Fund II, L.P.
|7/31/2020
|$95,757,677
|MREP DH, LLC
|7/31/2020
|Indefinite
|iCapital-Apollo Accord IV Access Fund, L.P.
|First Sale Yet to Occur
|Indefinite
|NQ PE PROJECT CONSTELLATION, L.P.
|7/31/2020
|$4,751,229
|Magnetar Discovery Fund LLC
|8/1/2020
|Indefinite
|O2 INVESTMENT PARTNERS FUND III-A, L.P.
|First Sale Yet to Occur
|$225,000,000
|MED Platform I S.L.P.
|7/31/2020
|Indefinite
|PolyMED
|7/31/2020
|Indefinite
|NB Secondary Opportunities Fund V LP
|First Sale Yet to Occur
|Indefinite
|NB Secondary Opportunities Offshore Fund V LP
|First Sale Yet to Occur
|Indefinite
|Source: SEC Filings