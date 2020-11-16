Paylocity Acquires Samepage, as More Businesses Manage Remote Workflow

HR and payroll software services provider Paylocity (Nasdaq: PCTY) has acquired workflow technology company Samepage. The deal comes as more employees work from home, and businesses are looking to increase productivity and efficiency.

"In today's increasingly distributed digital workforce, teams are looking to consolidate the amount of tools they use daily to get their jobs done," according to Paylocity. Samepage offers digital collaboration tools including task management, file sharing and real-time document collaboration.

"In the last year, it's become increasingly clear that HR professionals want modern and unified solutions for employee communication and collaboration as they continue to manage remote workforces," says Steve Beauchamp, CEO of Paylocity.