IBM Buys Instana to Help Businesses Manage Multiple Cloud Platforms

IBM (NYSE: IBM) is buying Instana to help businesses manage mutiple cloud platforms. Instana offers companies services to monitor cloud programs that span multiple sites and teams, including from remote. The target can also companies prevent and improve IT issues, such as slow responses and broken servers.

"Our clients today are faced with managing a complex technology landscape filled with mission-critical applications and data that are running across a variety of hybrid cloud environments – from public clouds, private clouds and on-premises," says Rob Thomas, senior vice president, cloud and data platform, IBM. "IBM's acquisition of Instana is yet another important step that we are taking to provide companies with the most complete portfolio of AI-automated solutions to tackle this enormous challenge and help prevent unforeseen IT incidents that can cost a business in lost revenue and reputation."

