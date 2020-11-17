Growing Global Population Drives Autodesk's Acquisition of Construction Software Firm

Autodesk Inc. (Nasdaq: ADSK) is buying construction technology company Spacemaker for $240 million. The acquisition expands Autodesk's technology services for architects and other designers.

Spacemaker uses artificial intelligence to help architects and real estate developers make more informed early-stage design decisions faster by using maps and terrains to evaluate options.

"With two billion more people expected to call our planet home by 2050, speed of design and sustainability in urban planning must be priorities. Spacemaker technology offers a fundamental shift in how we imagine and build cities to keep people and the planet healthy," says Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost.

