Clearlake Creates Insurance Technology Platform

Clearlake Capital has acquired insurance technology providers Zywave and Advisen. Clearlake bought Zywave from Aurora Capital Partners and the latter will remain an investor in the new combined company.

Zywave's software helps insurance brokers manage customer relationships by streamlining sales and renewal processes, quote delivery and data tracking and analytics. Advisen is a provider of software and data to the commercial property and casualty insurance sector.

"Zywave has created a differentiated SaaS product platform that will be strengthened by Advisen's loss and policy data to enable smarter business decisions for insurance customers," say Clearlake managing partner Behdad Eghbali and partner Prashant Mehrotra.

William Blair advised Zywave and Aurora. Houlihan Lokey advised Advisen.

