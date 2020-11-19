Clearlake Bets on Increasing Healthcare Technology Needs During Pandemic

Clearlake Capital is buying nThrive's Technology Division, a healthcare Software-as-a-Service provider from nThrive Holdings.

The target offers patient access, claims management, machine learning and robotic process automation, data and analytics and education software services to more than 900 hospitals and health systems in North America, including 37 of the 40 largest healthcare providers in the U.S.

"Hospitals and health systems are faced with an increasing amount of complex reimbursement processes and regulatory requirements with the ongoing shift to value-based care and are accelerating adoption of revenue cycle management technology to navigate a challenging operating environment, particularly during the ongoing pandemic," says Vikram Abraham, vice president at Clearlake. "We believe nThrive Technology's leading software solutions uniquely position the Company to address these market trends, and we look forward to building on this strong foundation to deliver trusted and valued technology to healthcare providers."

