Call for Nominations: 2021 Most Influential Women in Mid-Market M&A

Photo credit: William Blair

Mergers & Acquisitions seeks nominations for the sixth edition of the Most Influential Women in Mid-Market M&A. Nominations must be received by Monday, December 7, 2020.

Nominations will be accepted only through the online form. (We do not accept nominations via email.)

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT A NOMINATION

There is no fee to nominate candidates.

To be considered, candidates must be women who are outstanding dealmakers both inside and outside of their firms. Evidence of influence in the broader M&A industry is essential. Championing innovation and inclusion are paramount.

We recommend looking at past winners to learn about women who have met our criteria in the past. Newcomers to last year’s list included: Shay Brokemond from William Blair (pictured); Kate Faust from Rockwood Equity; Chen Na from Stifel; and Ivelisse Simon from Avante Capital Partners.

NEW REQUIREMENTS THIS YEAR

Nominations must include participation from the candidate herself. The form includes detailed questions that must be answered by the candidate, including:

What was your most important dealmaking accomplishment in the last year?

What did you do that was new, and how did it work out?

How did you champion change over the last year?

How did you champion inclusion and equality over the last year?

How did you help advance the state of women in financial services over the last year?

If you know someone you think would make a strong candidate, please encourage her to send us a nomination. You can also email us suggestions.

All decisions are made by the editorial team, led by editor-in-chief Mary Kathleen Flynn. If you have questions, comments or suggestions, please send email to: MostInfluentialWomen@themiddlemarket.com.

The special report will be published on our website, www.themiddlemarket.com, and in the February 2021 issue of Mergers & Acquisitions.

Good luck to all the candidates!

About Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers & Acquisitions, the oldest trade publication serving the dealmaker community, is published by Middle Market Information LLC. Started in 1965, M&A’s print and digital magazine, news website, daily email newsletters and social media channels inform private equity firms, strategic acquirers, investment banks and other deal intermediaries on breaking news, emerging trends, and rising stars in the industry. M&A is well known for several of annual features, including The Most Influential Women in Mid-Market M&A, the long-running Mid-Market Awards and The Rising Stars of Private Equity.