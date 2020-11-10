Bain Predicts Growth in Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Bain Capital Tech Opportunities is acquiring and combining HST Pathways and Casetabs, two cloud-based practice management providers for ambulatory surgery centers. Nexxus Holdings is also making a minority investment in the deal.

"Given ASCs ability to provide equal if not better patient outcomes for low acuity surgeries at lower price points than hospitals, payors and regulators are beginning to allow even more surgeries to take place in ASCs," according to Bain.

HST and Casetabs offer practice management software, physician office scheduling, care coordination, revenue cycle optimization, patient engagement and communication, electronic health records and analytics.

“ASCs are well-positioned to continue their growth trend thanks to the quality, safety, and efficiency they offer patients and physicians," adds Bain managing director Darren Abrahamson.

